US Climate Envoy to Visit London, Brussels, Paris Next Week - State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will head to Europe on Monday, ahead of the upcoming climate summits, the US State Department informs.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, Brussels, and Paris March 8-10, 2021, to work with European allies to strengthen global climate ambition heading into President [Joe] Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year," the State Department said on Saturday.

In London, Kerry is expected to meet with UK government representatives who are hosting COP26 in November in Glasgow.

"In Brussels, Secretary Kerry will meet with representatives of the European Commission. In Paris, he will meet with French government officials," the State Department said.

In February, Kerry held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, agreeing to boost cooperation on cutting carbon emissions. Lavrov welcomed the United States' return to the Paris climate deal, which seeks to tackle global warming by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.