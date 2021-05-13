US Climate Envoy Travels to Europe to Discuss 'Global Climate Ambition' Ahead of COP26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Thursday begins his European tour to discuss climate change initiatives with Italian, UK and German officials and businessmen before the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry will travel to Rome, London, and Berlin, May 13-19, 2021, to meet with European government officials and business leaders on enhancing global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year," the statement said.

In November, the Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the Climate Change Conference, or COP26. The event, which had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition.