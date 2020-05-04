UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Clinical Study Focuses On Child Vulnerability To COVID-19 - Nat'l Health Inst.

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:16 PM

US Clinical Study Focuses on Child Vulnerability to COVID-19 - Nat'l Health Inst.

A trial involving 2,000 US families will seek to discover why few children appear to catch the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), specifically whether they are resistant to infections or catch the disease like others without developing symptoms, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) A trial involving 2,000 US families will seek to discover why few children appear to catch the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), specifically whether they are resistant to infections or catch the disease like others without developing symptoms, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced in a press release on Monday.

"One interesting feature of this novel coronavirus pandemic is that very few children have become sick with COVID-19 compared to adults," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said in the release. "Is this because children are resistant to infection with SARS-CoV-2, or because they are infected but do not develop symptoms?

The study, called Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS), will help determine what percentage of children infected with the virus. In addition, the HEROS study will examine whether rates of infection differ between children who have asthma or other allergic conditions and children who do not, the release said.

The study team will rapidly enroll 6,000 people from 2,000 US families already participating in National Institutes of Health-funded pediatric research studies in 11 cities. Study participants will include healthy children and children with asthma or other allergic conditions, the release added.

The study team will prospectively follow these children and their families for six months to determine who gets infected, whether the virus is transmitted to other family members and which family members with the virus develop COVID-19 symptoms, the release said.

Scientists have said they suspect that infected people who never realize they have the virus because there are no symptoms help explain COVID-19's rapid contagion.

Related Topics

Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

32 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.