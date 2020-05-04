A trial involving 2,000 US families will seek to discover why few children appear to catch the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), specifically whether they are resistant to infections or catch the disease like others without developing symptoms, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) A trial involving 2,000 US families will seek to discover why few children appear to catch the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), specifically whether they are resistant to infections or catch the disease like others without developing symptoms, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced in a press release on Monday.

"One interesting feature of this novel coronavirus pandemic is that very few children have become sick with COVID-19 compared to adults," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said in the release. "Is this because children are resistant to infection with SARS-CoV-2, or because they are infected but do not develop symptoms?

The study, called Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS), will help determine what percentage of children infected with the virus. In addition, the HEROS study will examine whether rates of infection differ between children who have asthma or other allergic conditions and children who do not, the release said.

The study team will rapidly enroll 6,000 people from 2,000 US families already participating in National Institutes of Health-funded pediatric research studies in 11 cities. Study participants will include healthy children and children with asthma or other allergic conditions, the release added.

The study team will prospectively follow these children and their families for six months to determine who gets infected, whether the virus is transmitted to other family members and which family members with the virus develop COVID-19 symptoms, the release said.

Scientists have said they suspect that infected people who never realize they have the virus because there are no symptoms help explain COVID-19's rapid contagion.