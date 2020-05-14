UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Close To Administering 10Mln Novel Coronavirus Tests - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Close to Administering 10Mln Novel Coronavirus Tests - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that the Untied States is close to administering 10 million diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus.

"We're now over 10 million tests or we will be very shortly like within a couple of days," Trump said on Wednesday evening.

The US president noted that plenty of tests are available as evidenced by data showing that more Americans are being tested at a greater rate than in any other nation.

The United States has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and more than 83,000 deaths caused by the virus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Trump United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

2 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

4 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.