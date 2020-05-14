US Close to Administering 10Mln Novel Coronavirus Tests - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that the Untied States is close to administering 10 million diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus.

"We're now over 10 million tests or we will be very shortly like within a couple of days," Trump said on Wednesday evening.

The US president noted that plenty of tests are available as evidenced by data showing that more Americans are being tested at a greater rate than in any other nation.

The United States has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and more than 83,000 deaths caused by the virus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.