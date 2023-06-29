Open Menu

US Close To Approving Sending ATACMS Long Range Missile System To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

US Close to Approving Sending ATACMS Long Range Missile System to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States is close to agreeing to send the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The decision is pending approval at the highest levels of the US government, including at the White House, the report said.

A senior Ukrainian defense official said that Kiev had received positive signs in recent weeks that the United States was leaning towards providing them with the long-range missile system, the report said.

President Joe Biden, for the majority of Russia's special military operation, has been reluctant to provide ATACMS to Ukraine because of concerns that it could be used to strike targets inside Russia and escalate the conflict.

The weapon system has a range of 190 miles.

However, the United States believes the weapon capability may be needed to help Ukraine amid its counteroffensive in the coming weeks, the report said.

The White House National Security Council and the Pentagon did not immediately respond for comment on the matter, the report added.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and has supplied military and financial aid to Ukraine exceeding $120 billion.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Pentagon White House Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February May Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

3 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

7 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

7 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World