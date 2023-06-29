US Close to Approving Sending ATACMS Long Range Missile System to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The United States is close to agreeing to send the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The decision is pending approval at the highest levels of the US government, including at the White House, the report said.

A senior Ukrainian defense official said that Kiev had received positive signs in recent weeks that the United States was leaning towards providing them with the long-range missile system, the report said.

President Joe Biden, for the majority of Russia's special military operation, has been reluctant to provide ATACMS to Ukraine because of concerns that it could be used to strike targets inside Russia and escalate the conflict.

The weapon system has a range of 190 miles.

However, the United States believes the weapon capability may be needed to help Ukraine amid its counteroffensive in the coming weeks, the report said.

The White House National Security Council and the Pentagon did not immediately respond for comment on the matter, the report added.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and has supplied military and financial aid to Ukraine exceeding $120 billion.