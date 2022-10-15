UrduPoint.com

US Close To Running Out Of Resources To Supply Weapons To Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 09:26 PM

US Close to Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

The United States is close to running out of opportunities to continue delivering military aid to Ukraine, while Washington's concern about a possible confrontation with Russia is growing, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The United States is close to running out of opportunities to continue delivering military aid to Ukraine, while Washington's concern about a possible confrontation with Russia is growing, Fox news reported on Saturday, citing sources.

On Friday, the US Defense Department said that Washington would donate more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a new $725 million military assistance package. In addition, the new package will include 5,000 anti-tank weapons, additional High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), more than 200 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, and more than two million rounds of small arms ammunition

Washington intends to slow down the delivery of modern weapons to Ukraine, including HIMARS missile defense systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger air defense systems, and M-777 howitzers, the broadcaster reported.

At the same time, according to a congressional source, the risks of an escalation of the conflict with Russia are also forcing the US authorities to reduce their activity in the supply of arms, although the possibilities for providing Kiev with new military aid packages still remain.

Since 2021, the US has already provided $18.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, while the amount of aid provided since 2014 has reached $20.3 billion.

