US Closely Engaged with Ukrainian Forces, Provided Info for Counteroffensive - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The United States remained closely engaged with Ukrainian forces and provided them with intelligence in the buildup to their counteroffensive operation in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We're in close contact with and conversation with the Ukrainian military. They had multiple options. We certainly provide them with information on conditions, but in the end, this is a Ukrainian choice," the senior defense official said when asked to what extent the US was involved in planning the counteroffensive.