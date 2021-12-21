US Closely Following Case of Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko - Embassy

The United States is closely following the case of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and believes it is important that there are no political motives behind it, the US embassy in Kiev said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States is closely following the case of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and believes it is important that there are no political motives behind it, the US embassy in Kiev said on Tuesday.

"The United States is closely following the case against former President Poroshenko. Crucial that process and outcome be based on the rule of law, not politics," the embassy tweeted.