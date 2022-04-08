UrduPoint.com

US Closely Following Developments In Tel Aviv After Fatal Terrorist Attack - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 04:40 AM

US Closely Following Developments in Tel Aviv After Fatal Terrorist Attack - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States is closely following developments in the investigation into the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that resulted in two dead people and at least six other injured, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence," Blinken said in a press release on Thursday.

Media reported that the shooting was carried out in several places.

One of the assailants was neutralized but another gunman is still on the loose.

Tel Aviv is placed on lockdown while police and special military units patrol the streets and search for the gunman in buildings.

This is the third terrorist attack to take place in Israel in recent weeks.

Last week, a Palestinian gunman opened fire in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, killing five people. Prior to that, terror attacks occurred in Be'er Sheva and Hadera, leaving a total death toll of 11 people.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Police Israel United States

Recent Stories

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

5 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

5 hours ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

5 hours ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

5 hours ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.