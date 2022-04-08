US Closely Following Developments in Tel Aviv After Fatal Terrorist Attack - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States is closely following developments in the investigation into the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv that resulted in two dead people and at least six other injured, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence," Blinken said in a press release on Thursday.

Media reported that the shooting was carried out in several places.

One of the assailants was neutralized but another gunman is still on the loose.

Tel Aviv is placed on lockdown while police and special military units patrol the streets and search for the gunman in buildings.

This is the third terrorist attack to take place in Israel in recent weeks.

Last week, a Palestinian gunman opened fire in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, killing five people. Prior to that, terror attacks occurred in Be'er Sheva and Hadera, leaving a total death toll of 11 people.