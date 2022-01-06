US Closely Following Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges Restraint on Both Sides - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The United States is closely following the civil unrest in Kazakhstan, condemns the acts of violence and calls on both protesters and the government to show restraint, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States is closely following the situation in Kazakhstan, a valued partner.

We condemn the acts of violence and destruction of property and call for restraint by both the authorities and protesters," Price said on Wednesday.

The US calls on all Kazakhs to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights, and media freedom, including the restoration of internet service, Price also said. The US urges all parties to find a peaceful resolution to the state of emergency, he added.