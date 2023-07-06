US Closely Monitoring Events in Jenin, Urges Protecting Civilians From Harm - White House

The United States is closely watching the events in Jenin in the West Bank and is urging that all possible measures are undertaken to protect the civilian population, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The United States is closely watching the events in Jenin in the West Bank and is urging that all possible measures are undertaken to protect the civilian population, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We certainly support Israel's security and the right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups. It is imperative to take all possible steps to protect civilians from harm and measures need to be taken to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States is certainly monitoring the situation "very closely," Jean-Pierre said.

On Sunday, Israel began an air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank and launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured.