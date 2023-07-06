Open Menu

US Closely Monitoring Events In Jenin, Urges Protecting Civilians From Harm - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

US Closely Monitoring Events in Jenin, Urges Protecting Civilians From Harm - White House

The United States is closely watching the events in Jenin in the West Bank and is urging that all possible measures are undertaken to protect the civilian population, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The United States is closely watching the events in Jenin in the West Bank and is urging that all possible measures are undertaken to protect the civilian population, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We certainly support Israel's security and the right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups. It is imperative to take all possible steps to protect civilians from harm and measures need to be taken to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States is certainly monitoring the situation "very closely," Jean-Pierre said.

On Sunday, Israel began an air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank and launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Israel Jihad White House Died Bank United States Sunday All From Refugee

Recent Stories

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by H ..

PAC directs FIA to investigate problems faced by Hajj pilgrims

5 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arr ..

DIG directs SSPs to ensure fool proof security arrangements in prevailing situat ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP2 ..

Pakistan seeks transformative global reset at COP28, says Sherry Rehman

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commiss ..

Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commissioner

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Erd ..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet Erdogan Friday in Istanbul

8 minutes ago
 US-Based Arms Control Association Warns Against Su ..

US-Based Arms Control Association Warns Against Supplying Cluster Munitions to K ..

8 minutes ago
China's Security Situation Becoming Less Stable - ..

China's Security Situation Becoming Less Stable - President

8 minutes ago
 Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Naw ..

Plot reference detailed verdict: Court acquits Nawaz, says ex-PM politically vic ..

16 minutes ago
 Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political ..

Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political vendetta against PML-N Quaid: ..

6 minutes ago
 Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hos ..

Addl IGP inks MoU for discount to officials at hospital

16 minutes ago
 Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armo ..

Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministr ..

6 minutes ago
 Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With ..

Majority of French Say Macron Unable to Cope With Ongoing Protests - Poll

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World