US Closely Monitoring Iran's Space Technology After Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:01 AM

US Closely Monitoring Iran's Space Technology After Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

The United States continues monitoring Iran's space launch technology very seriously after Tehran sent its first military satellite into orbit, US Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States continues monitoring Iran's space launch technology very seriously after Tehran sent its first military satellite into orbit, US Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist told reporters on Wednesday.

"Department of Defense continues to monitor closely Iran's space launch technology," Norquist said.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched Iran's first military satellite - dubbed Noor (Light) - into an orbit 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface by using a Qassed rocket.

"We view this as further evidence of Iran's behavior that is threatening the region," Norquist noted.

He accused Tehran of threatening US interests and Washington's partners in the region. The Pentagon remains confident in its ability to defend against this threat, Norquist added.

US Joint Chief of Staff Vice Chairman John Hyten said the Pentagon will be able to provide an assessment of the launch on Thursday.

