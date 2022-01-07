UrduPoint.com

US Closely Monitoring Reports Of Peacekeeping Forces In Kazakhstan - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Closely Monitoring Reports of Peacekeeping Forces in Kazakhstan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States is closely monitoring reports about the peacekeeping troops that have started to arrive in Kazakhstan amid the ongoing civil unrest in the country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring reports that the Collective Security Treaty Organization have dispatched its collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan. We have questions about the nature of this request, and whether it was a legitimate invitation or not," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The United States is calling upon the peacekeeping forces and the Kazakhstan law enforcement entities to uphold human rights in order to support a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Psaki added.

