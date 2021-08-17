UrduPoint.com

US Closely Monitoring Situation In Haiti After Earthquake - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Closely Monitoring Situation in Haiti After Earthquake - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Haiti after the recent earthquake and stays in close contact with the authorities with respect to providing possible assistance, US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"The United States is closely monitoring the situation following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck the southwestern part of the country on August 14," Price said during a press briefing on Monday. "We are in close contact with the Haitian authorities to respond to the earthquake and any request for assistance."

More Stories From World

