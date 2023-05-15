US Closely Monitoring Turkish Election Outcome, Biden Ready to Work With Winner - Kirby

The United States is closely monitoring the results of the presidential election in Turkey, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The United States is closely monitoring the results of the presidential election in Turkey, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're closely monitoring (the elections). It certainly looks like it's going to be going to a runoff," Kirby said during a press briefing.

US President Joe Biden looks forward to working with whichever candidate wins the election, Kirby added.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council announced a second round of voting scheduled for May 28, after neither incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu managed to obtain a majority of votes in the first round.