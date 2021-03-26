US Closely Monitors Situation in Suez Canal, Offers Assistance to Egypt - White House

The United States is closely monitoring the situation in the Suez canal after a tanker got stuck and is blocking the waterway and has offered assistance to the government of Egypt to help reopen the canal, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States is closely monitoring the situation in the Suez canal after a tanker got stuck and is blocking the waterway and has offered assistance to the government of Egypt to help reopen the canal, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"We are tracking the situation very closely," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We understand that Egyptian officials are working to remove the tanker as soon as possible and continue traffic. As part of our active diplomatic dialogue with Egypt, we offered US assistance to the Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal."