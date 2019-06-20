UrduPoint.com
US Closer To War With Iran After Downing Of Navy Drone - Senator Graham

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

US Closer to War With Iran After Downing of Navy Drone - Senator Graham

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States has moved a step closer to a potential war with Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp shot down a Navy drone in the Persian Gulf region, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Thursday.

"We are a lot closer today than we were yesterday, and only God knows what tomorrow brings," Graham told reporters when asked about the likelihood of armed conflict. "I talked to the president this morning and I will meet him this afternoon. They made a big mistake by shooting our drone down. ... If they are itching for a fight, they are going to get one."

Graham and other senior US lawmakers are due to attend a White House briefing on the incident later on Thursday.

The senator from the US state of South Carolina said that if Iran starts enriching uranium at the level that they have been talking about, Tehran will need to prepare itself for severe pain inside their county.

"There's one nation on the planet that's not going to give the Iranians a pass on their nuclear program, that's Israel," he said. "Israel will, as a last resort, attack to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran and we will come to their aid."

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it had downed a US Navy drone in the coastal Hormozgan Province because the unmanned aircraft had violated Iran's airspace. The US Central Command said the drone was operating over the Strait of Hormuz in international airspace when it was shot down.

The incident followed recent attacks on at least six oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region that the United States blamed on Iran.

Prior to those incidents, Trump began stepping up military forces in the middle East in response to intelligence reports that Iran was planning attacks on US interests and allies in the region.

