WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The United States is on the verge of war with Iran because of President Donald Trump's reckless policies that have escalated tensions in the middle East, US Senate Foreign Relations committee member Tom Udall said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Trump threatened Iran after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad in response to American strikes on Shia militia targets.

"The predictable result of the Trump administration's reckless bluster, escalation and miscalculation in the Middle East is that we are now hurtling closer to an unauthorized war with Iran that the American people do not support," Udall said on Tuesday.

The senator also urged Trump to focus on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation at the embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi protesters on Tuesday set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to American airstrikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia. US officials were quick to immediately claim that Iran had orchestrated the demonstration.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed "empty" accusations coming out of Washington about Iran allegedly orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq. The ministry also called on Washington to reject its "destructive policies" in the Middle East.