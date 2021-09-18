UrduPoint.com

US Closes Del Rio Port Of Entry On Texas-Mexico Border Due To Influx Of Migrants - CPB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The United States closed the Del Rio port of entry along the Texas-Mexico border and re-routed traffic to another entry point in response to urgent security needs presented by the influx of migrants in the region, US Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

"US Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel," the release said on Friday.

"This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately."

Nearly 11,000 asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Del Rio this week. Federal, state and local resources in the area are overwhelmed, so migrants are held under an overpass bridge while they wait to be processed.

