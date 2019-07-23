UrduPoint.com
US Closes 'Loophole' In Food Stamp Program, Cuts Benefits To 3 Million - Agriculture Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:56 PM

The US-government-proposed new rules to limit eligibility for food stamps will cut about 3 million beneficiaries from a program intended to provide free groceries to low income individuals and save the federal government $2.5 billion, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The US-government-proposed new rules to limit eligibility for food stamps will cut about 3 million beneficiaries from a program intended to provide free groceries to low income individuals and save the federal government $2.5 billion, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue told reporters on Tuesday.

"This proposal will save money and preserve the integrity of the program. SNAP [food stamps] should be a temporary safety net," Purdue told reporters in a telephone conference call, as quoted in the Washington Post.

Agriculture Department officials said that the new rule was aimed at closing a "loophole" that allowed people with significant assets such as property and bank accounts to qualify for the program.

About 40 million low-income people received SNAP benefits in 2018.

Forty-three states routinely grant eligibility to people already receiving other government benefits without undergoing income or asset tests.

