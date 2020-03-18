UrduPoint.com
US Closing Canada Border To 'non-essential' Traffic, But Not Trade: Trump

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:13 PM

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the closure of the US-Canada border, though underlining that trade will not be impacted

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the closure of the US-Canada border, though underlining that trade will not be impacted.

The shutdown builds on Trump's barring of visitors from most of Europe, China and other parts of the world hit by coronavirus.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted.

