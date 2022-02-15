UrduPoint.com

US Closing Embassy In Kiev, Relocating Diplomatic Operations To Western Ukraine - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Closing Embassy in Kiev, Relocating Diplomatic Operations to Western Ukraine - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States is shutting down its embassy in Kiev and is moving diplomatic operations to the western part of the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

"With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Blinken said. "The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine."

