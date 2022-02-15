US Closing Embassy in Kiev, Relocating Diplomatic Operations to Western Ukraine - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States is temporarily shutting down its embassy in Kiev and moving diplomatic operations to the western part of the country due to escalation concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"(W)e are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Blinken said in a statement. "The Embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine."

Blinken went on to say that Washington is continuing diplomatic efforts to deescalate the ongoing crisis.

"These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine," the secretary underscored. "Our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering."

Blinken added that the United States remains engaged with the Russian government after Saturday's phone call between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

"The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage in good faith," he said. "We look forward to returning our staff to the Embassy as soon as conditions permit."

On Saturday, the State Department said that the United States is relocating some of its diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital to the city of Lviv due to security concerns. American citizens are being urged to leave Ukraine as soon as possible and Poland has agreed to help Americans depart Ukraine by simplifying entry procedures, according to the US Embassy in Ukraine.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.