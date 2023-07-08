US Cluster Bombs for Ukraine 'Provocation' Bringing Humanity Closer to World War - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The decision by the United States to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine is a provocation that is pushing humankind closer to a new world war, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"With tenacity worthy of a better use, Washington continues to 'raise the stakes' in the conflict," Antonov said in a statement. "No one doubted the deep involvement of the United States in the confrontation in Ukraine even without cluster munitions. However, the current level of American provocations is really off scale, bringing humanity closer to a new world war."

Earlier on Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

Antonov emphasized that the United States is so obsessed with the idea of defeating Russia that it does not realize the severity of its actions, which only lead to an increase in the number of victims and prolong Kiev regime's agony.

"The cruelty and cynicism with which Washington approached the issue of transferring deadly weapons to Kiev is striking," Antonov said. "The (Biden) administration completely ignored the theses about the inhumanity of such a step, voiced by experts, human rights activists and legislators, turning a blind eye to civilian casualties. Now, through the fault of the United States, for many years there will be a risk that innocent civilians will be blown up by non-functioning submunitions."