US Cluster Munitions For Ukraine Are Gesture Of Desperation - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Washington's move to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is a gesture of desperation, while it also ignored the objections of its allies, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Friday.

"Cluster munitions are a gesture of desperation," Antonov said. "Such a measure speaks of the recognition by the United States and its satellites of their impotence. However, here they do not want to admit their own failures and the failure of the attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out an offensive against the Russian regions.

Therefore, they commit new madness."

Earlier in the day, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"Washington ignored the negative voice of its allies regarding the dangerous use of indiscriminate cluster munitions," Antonov said. "This is despite the fact that among the members of the North Atlantic Alliance, there are many states that participate in the well-known Convention on Cluster Munitions. The UN Secretary-General's concerns also meant nothing to the administration."