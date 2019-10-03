US Coal Shipments to Domestic, Foreign Customers Drop More Than 3% - Energy Department

(@FahadShabbir)

Distributions of coal from US mines fell more than 3 percent in 2018, despite a surge of nearly 19 percent in shipments to foreign customers, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an annual report issued on Thursday

"Total coal distributions for 2018 were 742.7 million short tons, a decrease of 3.3 percent from the 2017 level," a press release summarizing the report said.

Shipments to domestic US producers of 627.1 million short tons reflected a 6.5 percent drop from 2017 to 2018, with about 92 percent going to electricity production, the release said.

Distributions to foreign customers partially offset the domestic decline, with 115.6 million short tons shipped, a 19.3 percent increase from the 2017 level.

Despite US President Donald Trump's effort to revive the US coal industry, coal use has dropped in recent years as utilities transition to cleaner and less expensive natural gas.