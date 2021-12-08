US Coal Stockpiles Hit Lowest Since 1978 After Summer of Intense Burning - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US coal stockpiles have hit more than four-decade lows after a summer of heightened burning of the carbon-intensive fuel to generate cooling amid a squeeze in the supply of relatively cleaner energy sources like natural gas, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday.

"Coal stockpiles at US electric power plants totaled 80 million tons at the end of September, the lowest monthly level since March 1978," the EIA said in a blog posted on its website.

It attributed the decline to the retirement of many coal plants in the country over the years, and relatively little use of those still in commission that had led to a slower buildup in stockpiles.

A surge in this year's summer cooling demand coincided with tighter production of natural gas, exacerbating the situation, the EIA noted.

"Increased electricity generation by coal plants during the summer of 2021 also reduced coal inventories," it added.

Coal and the power plants that burn it account for less than a third of US electricity generation, down from more than half in 2008, the Natural Resources Defense Council said.

Cleaner, cheaper alternatives ” including natural gas, renewables like solar and wind, and energy-efficient technologies ” make coal less economically attractive, although supply disruptions in all energy sources after the 2020 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has complicated the US fuel mix.