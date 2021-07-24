UrduPoint.com
US Coalition Base In Iraqi Kurdistan Hit By Drone - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

US Coalition Base in Iraqi Kurdistan Hit by Drone - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States-led international coalition in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Saturday night by an unmanned aircraft, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve Col. Wayne Marotto told Iraqi television station Al-Sumaria.

There were no casualties or damage, Morotto added.

Rudaw tv said that the facility in question was the al-Harir military base in the Erbil province.

On July 22, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US and Iraq are expected to agree on the withdrawal of US forces by the end of 2021.

White House coordinator for the middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on July 15 to discuss mechanisms for troop withdrawal from Iraq and the transition to a new phase of strategic cooperation.

More Stories From World

