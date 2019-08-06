US Coalition Brings Military Aid to SDF in Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The US-led international coalition has brought trucks of military aid and army vehicles to the mostly-Kurdish rebels in northeastern Syria, state media said Tuesday.

A photo posted by the Sana news agency showed trucks rolling through a city at night. It said 200 trucks crossed from Iraq into Qamishli in the Hasakah province.

The aid was meant for the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab fighters controlling Syria's northeast.

This comes two days after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced preparations for an offensive against Kurdish militias stationed east of the Euphrates River close to the border with Turkey. A military source told Sputnik that the operation could begin after August 11.