US, Coalition Evacuated More Than 123,000 Civilians Before Leaving - CENTCOM Commander

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US and Coalition forces evacuated more than 123,000 civilians from Afghanistan before the United States fully withdrew its military forces from the country by the August 31 deadline, US Central Commander (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"In total, US and Coalition combined to evacuate more than 123,000 civilians," McKenzie said during a press briefing.