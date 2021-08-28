US, Coalition Forces Airlift 4,200 Evacuees from Kabul in Last 12 Hours - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) US and Coalition forces evacuated 4,200 individuals from Kabul airport in the last 12 hours, the White House said in a press release.

"From August 27 at 3:00 AM EDT [7:00 a.m. GMT] to August 27 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of approximately 4,200 people were evacuated from Kabul," the White House said on Friday.

"This is the result of 12 US military flights (9 C-17s and 3 C-130s) which carried approximately 2,100 evacuees, and 29 coalition flights which carried approximately 2,100 people."

Since August 14, the United States has helped evacuate 109,200 people out of Kabul, the release said.