US, Coalition Forces Evacuate 2,000 People From Afghanistan in 12 Hours - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) US and coalition forces have airlifted about 2,000 people from the Afghan capital of Kabul in the last 12 hours, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"From 8/28 at 3:00 AM EDT [07:00 GMT on Saturday] to 8/28 at 3:00 PM EDT, a total of roughly 2,000 people were evacuated from Kabul," Jean-Pierre said on Twitter, specifying that 11 US military flights carried 1,400 evacuees, while seven coalition flights carried 600 people.

She added that since August 14, a total of 113,500 people have been evacuated; and since the end of July, the US has helped evacuate 119,000 from Afghanistan.

Foreign troops are under pressure to wrap up evacuation by August 31, as the Taliban (a terror group, banned in Russia) warned they would not extend the deadline for the military even in light of Thursday's deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. At the same time, the Taliban has said it would allow the evacuation of civilians to continue beyond August 31.

The United Kingdom ended its Afghanistan evacuation mission on Saturday.