US Coalition Kills Terrorist Who Smuggled Islamic State Suicide Bombers Into Iraq

A joint US-Iraqi raid in Iraq's Anbar province targeting an Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist hideout killed an operative responsible for moving suicide bombers into the country, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Wednesday

"The operation targeted ISIS [Islamic State] terrorists and succeeded in eliminating the person responsible for transporting suicide bombers from Syria to Iraq, along with two of his aides," the release said.

The raid was one of several disclosed by the US-led coalition in a Wednesday report covering the first week of November.

A separate raid south of Baghdad killed an Islamic State terrorist who planned to bomb anti-government protests in the city, while seizing ammunition, explosives and communications equipment, the release said.

Another raid in Kirkuk province killed three Islamic State terrorists, the release also said.

In addition, an Iraqi army operation near the border between Diyala and Salahaddin provinces killed an Islamic State commander, according to the release.

The US-led coalition has concentrated on eliminating remnants of the Islamic State since the terrorist group lost control of territory in its self-proclaimed caliphate across Iraq and Syria that once ruled up to 12 million people.

An estimated 18,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, mobilized in terrorist cells and strike units, according to media reports.