US Coast Guard Awaits Safe Conditions Before Starting Dorian Rescue Missions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) US shallow water teams near the state of North Carolina are awaiting safe conditions before launching Hurricane Dorian rescue operations, the Coast Guard said in a press release on Thursday.

"There are two shallow water rescue boat teams staged in North Carolina awaiting safe operational conditions before beginning search-and-rescue operations," the release said. "The teams are comprised of 16 people using 6 boats."

Coast Guard search-and-rescue aircraft staged in Elizabeth City, North Carolina likewise await safe conditions before springing into action, the release added.

Dorian's eye is just offshore South Carolina while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the North Carolina/Virginia border to Delaware, the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin released at 3:00 p.

m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

Dorian is about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and 115 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. The storm is moving in a northeasterly direction at a rate of 8 mph with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph.

The number of power outages in the United States, caused by hurricane Dorian more than doubled in an hour to reach more than 200,000, the website poweroutage.us reported on Thursday. As of 11 a.m local time (3 p.m. GMT), more than 205,000 customers in South Carolina were experiencing outages, while another 10,400 people faced blackouts in North Carolina, the website said.