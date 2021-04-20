UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coast Guard Confirms 5 Crew Of Louisiana Boat Accident Dead, Search Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

US Coast Guard Confirms 5 Crew of Louisiana Boat Accident Dead, Search Suspended

The US Coast Guard has suspended searches for the missing people from the Seacor Power liftboat, which capsized in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana last week, after confirming 5 deaths, New Orleans sector commander Capt. Will Watson said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The US Coast Guard has suspended searches for the missing people from the Seacor Power liftboat, which capsized in the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana last week, after confirming 5 deaths, New Orleans sector commander Capt. Will Watson said.

"Of the 19 passengers and crew ... 5, unfortunately, have been recovered deceased and 8 persons remain missing," Watson said at a press conference.

The coast guard said in a statement that its boat and aircrews, as well as "local agency crews and good Samaritans," searched for survivors for a total of 175 hours and covered more than 9,200 square nautical miles.

"The Coast Guard is suspending its search Monday for the remaining missing Seacor Power lift boat crewmembers 8 miles south of Port Fourchon," the statement read.

The coast guard received a distress signal from Seacor Power on April 13. The commercial vessel with 19 people on board is believed to have capsized.� Six people were rescued later that same day.

Related Topics

Same New Orleans Mexico April From

Recent Stories

PTCL signs agreement with NIFT for secure bill pay ..

2 seconds ago

NGOs seek $5.5 bn to rescue 34 mn people from fami ..

3 minutes ago

UEFA Scrambling as More European Soccer Teams Sign ..

3 minutes ago

Pop star Ali Azmat tests positive for Coronavirus ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Is Ready to Build NPP in Kazakhstan If Requ ..

3 minutes ago

US envoy to Moscow returning to US for consultatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.