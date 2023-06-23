Open Menu

US Coast Guard Confirms Death Of Titan Crew, Says Search Will Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Coast Guard Confirms Death of Titan Crew, Says Search Will Continue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The crew members on board the missing Titan tourist submarine bound for the Titanic shipwreck have been declared dead, though the search for their remains will continue, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said on Thursday.

"The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families. On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families," said Mauger during a press conference.

The US Coast Guard will begin to demobilize medical personnel and other vessels over the course of the next few days, Mauger added, but the remote-operated vehicles will remain on scene and continue to search the sea floor. Prospects for recovering any crew members remain unknown.

"This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the seafloor, and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel. And so we'll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don't have an answer for our prospects at this time," Mauger added.

