US Coast Guard Confirms Underwater Noises Detected in Search Area for Titanic Submersible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US Coast Guard confirmed on Wednesday that a Canadian aircraft had detected underwater noises in the search area for the submersible named Titan that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that crews searching for the submersible had heard "acoustic feedback." The sounds were like knocking, according to the report.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue," the Coast Guard tweeted.

The branch additionally said that data from the aircraft had been transferred to US navy experts for further analysis, which will be used for future search plans.

Russian military experts told Sputnik that the submersible could have been stuck in wreckage of the Titanic. However, it does not mean it is impossible to save it, as there are various rescue submarines that are capable of towing objects at a great depth. They also said that the submersible's crew can survive up to 150 hours instead of 96 if they breathe carefully and save oxygen.

In 2020, Stockton Rush, CEO of the OceanGate Expeditionsm company that owns the submarine, told the GeekWire outlet that tests showed Titan's hull had "signs of cyclic fatigue," and, therefore, its depth rating was reduced to 3,000 meters (9,900 feet), which is 800 meters (2,600 feet) short of the depth of the Titanic's wreckage.

On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours. A search and rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning.

Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of Pakistan's corporation Engro, and his son Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the submersible. Media reported that the two other passengers are Rush himself and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French maritime expert who took part in over 35 dives to the Titanic wreck site.