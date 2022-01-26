UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard Finds One Body In Search For Dozens After Boat Capsizes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 09:50 PM

US Coast Guard finds one body in search for dozens after boat capsizes

US Coast Guard crews searching for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida have found one body so far, officials said Wednesday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :US Coast Guard crews searching for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida have found one body so far, officials said Wednesday.

"We did recover one deceased body... and we continue to search for other survivors," said Coast Guard captain Jo-Ann Burdian.

The boat left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday and capsized after hitting rough seas 45 miles (65 kilometers) east of the city of Fort Pierce, said Burdian.

She said the failed journey was considered a suspected human smuggling venture, as it took place along a route commonly used for such clandestine trips from the Bahamas to the United States.

Burdian said time is of the essence in the search, as these people are trying to survive in cold water without supplies and exposed to the sun and sea.

"Every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and unlikely that anyone can survive," said Burdian.

The Coast Guard sounded the alarm Tuesday morning after receiving a report from a commercial vessel that had rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel.

The survivor, now on land and in stable condition, said there were 39 other people on the boat, and no one was wearing a life jacket.

Search conditions Wednesday were good, and a plane taking part in search operations spotted a debris field, which is being investigated in hope of finding more bodies or survivors, Burdian said.

An image released Tuesday by the Coast Guard shows the capsized vessel in the water with a man straddling the hull.

Human smugglers are known to use the Bahamas -- a group of islands near the Florida coast -- as a jumping off point for getting people, many from other Caribbean countries such as Haiti, into the United States.

Bimini, the westernmost district of the Bahamas and its closest point to the mainland, is approximately 130 miles from Fort Pierce Inlet.

On Friday, 32 people were rescued after a boat capsized some five miles west of Bimini in another suspected human smuggling attempt, according to the US Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The US Coast Guard tweeted that its vessels patrol the waters around Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas "to ensure the safety of life at sea." "Navigating the seas in overloaded and less than seaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous and can result in loss of life," it warned.

Spikes in the number of people trying to reach the United States from the Caribbean have accompanied upheavals in the region.

US authorities noted an increase in migration from Cuba by sea in recent months. In July, the country saw scores of demonstrations triggered by economic strife, medical and food shortages and anger at the government.

Related Topics

Water Man Fort Pierce Florida Bahamas United States Cuba Haiti July From Government

Recent Stories

Gill strongly condemns torture on MQM's members in ..

Gill strongly condemns torture on MQM's members in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli c ..

Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Ne ..

Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Next Week - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing compl ..

Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistani

2 minutes ago
 169 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

169 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

2 minutes ago
 Belaruskali Expects Lithuania to Fully Compensate ..

Belaruskali Expects Lithuania to Fully Compensate Contract Termination - State M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>