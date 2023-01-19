US Coast Guard Monitoring Russian Vessel in Vicinity of Hawaii - Statement

UrduPoint.com

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has been monitoring a Russian ship off the coast of Hawaii that is believed to be gathering intelligence, the USCG said on Thursday

"The US Coast Guard is currently monitoring the Russian vessel operating in the vicinity of Hawaii," Commander Dave Milne said in a release.

"As part of our daily operations, we track all vessels in the Pacific area through surface and air assets and joint agency capabilities.

Foreign military vessels are permitted to transit freely through the US economic exclusive zone, although they have often been observed operating and loitering within the Coast Guard District 14's area of response.

The Coast Guard, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security, also coordinates its activities with the Department of Defense partners, and provides updates on the activities of foreign vessels.

