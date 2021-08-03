UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks To Protect Maritime Assets From Hackers

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 10:56 PM

The US government plans to deploy cyber weapons in attacks on hackers who threaten the United States' maritime infrastructure, the Coast Guard said in the 2021 Cyber Strategic Outlook report released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US government plans to deploy cyber weapons in attacks on hackers who threaten the United States' maritime infrastructure, the Coast Guard said in the 2021 Cyber Strategic Outlook report released on Tuesday.

"In coordination with interagency partners and foreign allies, we will conduct offensive cyber operations to deny or degrade our adversaries' ability to plan, fund, communicate, or execute operations of their own," the report said.

Much of the effort will focus on the US marine transportation system (MTS), which is a "prime target for malicious cyber actors who seek to disrupt our supply chain," the report added.

The MTS consists of more than 25,000 miles of coastal and inland waterways serving 361 US ports, where the ease of moving people and goods generates capital, grows the economy and protects the nation, with a lower environmental impact than other modes of transportation, according to the report.

