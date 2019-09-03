UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coast Guard Says 34 Missing After Dive Boat Catches Fire Off Californian Shore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:19 AM

US Coast Guard Says 34 Missing After Dive Boat Catches Fire Off Californian Shore

Thirty-four passengers are missing and the entire crew of five has been rescued from a dive boat that caught fire early on Monday off the Santa Cruz island in California, the US Coast Guard said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Thirty-four passengers are missing and the entire crew of five has been rescued from a dive boat that caught fire early on Monday off the Santa Cruz island in California, the US Coast Guard said.

"Five people were evacuated aboard a good Samaritan pleasure craft known as the Grape Escape. Currently, 34 people aboard the vessel are unaccounted for," Capt. Monica Rochester told reporters.

She said that there had been 39 people aboard the stricken boat. It eventually sank 20 yards offshore in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the blaze. A portion of the bow is still sticking out of the water.

Capt. Rochester said the crew were all awake on the bridge when the fire broke out and were able to jump off the boat.

The passengers are believed to have been below the deck. She did not say whether the crew had tried to help them.

She stressed that the Coast Guard was still in a "response phase" searching the shoreline and water for any possible survivors. She could not say if there were divers in the water looking for them.

The vessel has been in "full compliance," the Coast Guard spokeswoman added. The boat's owner is cooperating with the force. Capt. Rochester said the distress signal only indicated that the boat was engulfed in flame. She could not say how it started.

Related Topics

Fire Water Santa Cruz Rochester All From

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

1 hour ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

2 hours ago

US Does Everything to Prevent Creation of Syria Co ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Senate Body directs to allot houses at Ministers' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.