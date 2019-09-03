US Coast Guard Says 34 Missing After Dive Boat Catches Fire Off Californian Shore

Thirty-four passengers are missing and the entire crew of five has been rescued from a dive boat that caught fire early on Monday off the Santa Cruz island in California, the US Coast Guard said

"Five people were evacuated aboard a good Samaritan pleasure craft known as the Grape Escape. Currently, 34 people aboard the vessel are unaccounted for," Capt. Monica Rochester told reporters.

She said that there had been 39 people aboard the stricken boat. It eventually sank 20 yards offshore in 64 feet of water as firefighters were battling the blaze. A portion of the bow is still sticking out of the water.

Capt. Rochester said the crew were all awake on the bridge when the fire broke out and were able to jump off the boat.

The passengers are believed to have been below the deck. She did not say whether the crew had tried to help them.

She stressed that the Coast Guard was still in a "response phase" searching the shoreline and water for any possible survivors. She could not say if there were divers in the water looking for them.

The vessel has been in "full compliance," the Coast Guard spokeswoman added. The boat's owner is cooperating with the force. Capt. Rochester said the distress signal only indicated that the boat was engulfed in flame. She could not say how it started.