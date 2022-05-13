US Coast Guard Says at Least 11 Dead After Vessel Capsizes Near Puerto Rico

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The US Coast Guard said in a statement that at least eleven people died after a vessel capsized near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico.

"There are 11 deceased and 31 survivors, 11 female and 30 male," the Coast Guard said via Twitter on Thursday evening.

The Coast Guard said in a separate statement that it is undetermined how many people are in the water and it suspects the vessel may have been carrying illegal migrants. The Coast Guard launched multiple helicopters to the area for the mass rescue operation, the statement said.