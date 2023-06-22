US Coast Guard Says Debris Found Within Search Area for Titan Sub, Experts Evaluating Info

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Debris has been found within the search area for Titan, the missing OceanGate submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean, and experts are currently evaluating the information, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," USCG said in a tweet.