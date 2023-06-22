Open Menu

US Coast Guard Says Debris Found Within Search Area For Titan Sub, Experts Evaluating Info

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:10 PM

US Coast Guard Says Debris Found Within Search Area for Titan Sub, Experts Evaluating Info

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Debris has been found within the search area for Titan, the missing OceanGate submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean, and experts are currently evaluating the information, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," USCG said in a tweet.

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

1 hour ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

1 hour ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

1 hour ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

1 hour ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

1 hour ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

1 hour ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

1 hour ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

1 hour ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

1 hour ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World