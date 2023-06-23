US Coast Guard Says Discovered Debris Indicating Catastrophic Failure of Titan Submarine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) A remote-operated vehicle discovered debris laying on the seafloor from the Titan tourist submarine bound for the Titanic shipwreck, indicating the death of the vessel's crew from a catastrophic implosion, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said on Thursday.

"This morning, an ROV, or remote-operated vehicle from the vessel Horizon Arctic discovered the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the seafloor.

The ROV subsequently found additional debris... The debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," Mauger said during a press conference.

The announcement marks the close of a days-long search and rescue operation, during which governments surged resources in hopes of finding the crew alive. The catastrophic implosion of the vessel prompted authorities to immediately contact the families of the crew members, who are presumed deceased as a result of the incident.