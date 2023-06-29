Open Menu

US Coast Guard Says Found Presumed Human Remains In Titan Submersible Debris, Will Analyze

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 03:30 AM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The US Coast Guard (USCG) said in a statement that medical professionals will analyze presumed human remains recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible, which suffered a catastrophic failure earlier this month on its way to the Titanic shipwreck.

"United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident," the statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, debris from the Titan was returned to land in Canada, where it will also be analyzed by investigators probing the incident. The evidence given to investigators from several international jurisdictions will provide "critical insights" into the cause of the Titan's wreck, the statement said. The debris is consistent with a catastrophic loss of the underwater vessel's pressure chamber, the US Coast Guard has said.

