US Coast Guard Says 'No Results' Yet In Search For Titanic Tourist Submersible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 11:09 PM

US Coast Guard Says 'No Results' Yet in Search for Titanic Tourist Submersible

The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours.

"Today, (our) search efforts have not yielded any results," a US Coast Guard official said during a press conference.

The USCG currently estimates the available breathable air on the vessel to be somewhere around 40 hours.

