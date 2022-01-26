US Coast Guard Says Searching for 39 People After Boast Capsizes Off Coast of Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that its rescue crews are searching for 39 people that went missing over the weekend after their boat capsized near the Eastern coast of Florida.

"Rescue crews are currently searching for 39 people after their boat reportedly capsized on Saturday night approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet," the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

The US Coast Guard said in the statement it suspects the vessel that capsized may have been part of a human smuggling operation.

An individual recently found one survivor clinging to the capsized vessel, the statement said.

The survivor detailed that the boat left Bimini, Bahamas, with 39 people on Saturday night but the vessel capsized after it sailed into severe weather, the statement added.

Nobody on the boat was wearing a life jacket, according to the statement.