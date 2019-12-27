UrduPoint.com
US Coast Guard Searches For Helicopter With 7 Aboard Off Hawaiian Island - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

US rescue services are searching for a tour helicopter with seven people aboard that went missing off the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) US rescue services are searching for a tour helicopter with seven people aboard that went missing off the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.

"The weather conditions are challenging.

We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard," said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox from Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu.

The tour company alerted the Coast Guard Thursday evening after the helicopter failed to return on time from a sightseeing tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast with one pilot and six passengers aboard, two of them are reportedly minors.

"The aircraft is equipped with an electronic locator, but no signals have been received," the statement said.

Nearly 80 percent of Kauai is uninhabited, and much of the island is a state park.

