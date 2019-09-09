US Coast Guard Searching for 4 People Missing Following Shipwreck Off Atlantic Coast

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The US Coast Guard said Sunday that it was searching for four missing crew members from a cargo vessel which suffered a wreck off the coast of the US state of Georgia.

"The Coast Guard and port partners are searching for the remaining four crew members aboard the 656-foot vehicle carrier Golden Ray, in St.

Simons Sound, near Brunswick, Georgia," the statement read.

At 18:00 GMT the cargo vessel Golden Ray, with 24 people on board, suffered a wreck and burst into flames. As of now the rescuers have found and evacuated 20 people on a helicopter.