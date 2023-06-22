UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard Searching In Area Where Sounds Detected, Unclear If Linked To Titanic Sub

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The US Coast Guard is searching in the area where sounds were detected during a search and rescue operation for the submersible Titan that went missing in the Atlantic, but still does not know the source of the noises, Capt. Jamie Frederick, response coordinator for the First Coast Guard District, said on Wednesday.

"With respect to the noises specifically, we don't know what they are," Frederick told reporters. "We are searching in that area where the noises were detected, and we will continue to do so."

Frederick explained that yesterday, Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area and as a result, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations were relocated in order to explore the origin of the noises.

"Although the ROV searches have yielded negative results, they continue," Frederick said.

Frederick underscored that they are 100% conducting a search and rescue mission.

"This is a search and rescue mission, 100%. We're smack dab in the middle of a search and rescue and we'll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members," he stressed.

The surface search is now approximately two times the size of Connecticut, and the subsurface search is up to two and a half miles deep, the Coast Guard official noted.

Speaking at the same press conference, Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) said the ocean is a very complex place and sometimes it is difficult to discern the source of various noises. The team, however, has multiple censors in the area and is sending data back expeditiously, he added.

On Sunday, a submarine belonging to American company OceanGate Expeditions went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people. A search and rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning.

